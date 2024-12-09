Previous
Christmas Tree Light by yesfantina
30 / 365

Christmas Tree Light

We've always had a real tree - finally broke down and got a fake one a couple of years ago. Didn't realize til this picture how flat the needles are!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Tina

