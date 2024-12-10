Are You Ok, Mr Cardinal?

(the answer was 'yes'). ------

I was sitting in the living room reading this afternoon when I heard a loud THUMP on the sliding door beside me. I looked out to see what happened and I see there's this little guy on the leaves on my deck. Just sitting there blinking. I let him be. About 1/2 hour later (he was still there) I hear anxious chirping out my bathroom window and hopping around frantically on my forsythia bush is his twin. I waited another 1/2 hour worrying about these guys 'til a friend I was talking to suggested I poke him to see if his wing was broken or was he just stunned. I cautiously started opening the sliding glass door and he looked around, said 'NO you may NOT touch me!' and flew off into the woods. Phew! (I'm assuming he was just fine and I haven't heard anything from his partner or him since)