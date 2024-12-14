Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Bokeh Tree
I took a bunch. This was the weirdest and I liked it the best.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
3
2
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust.
kali
ace
looks lovely
December 15th, 2024
Tina
It's also my brain right now. I have a cold and I'm all congested so this is kind of how I feel. (unfocused)
December 15th, 2024
*lynn
ace
super colors and bokeh
December 15th, 2024
