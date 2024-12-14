Previous
Bokeh Tree by yesfantina
35 / 365

Bokeh Tree

I took a bunch. This was the weirdest and I liked it the best.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
looks lovely
December 15th, 2024  
Tina
It&#039;s also my brain right now. I have a cold and I&#039;m all congested so this is kind of how I feel. (unfocused)
December 15th, 2024  
*lynn ace
super colors and bokeh
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact