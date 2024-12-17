Previous
Colorful Hallway by yesfantina
Colorful Hallway

I've always liked walking down this particular hallway in the local hospital. (just a quick visit today to get my knees x-rayed cause I have not had it done in awhile and I am not getting younger)
