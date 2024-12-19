Previous
Gift Shopping
Gift Shopping

prompt word - Giving. I'm grateful that the shopping behind gift giving doesn't have to be done at the crowded malls of the past. And for their prompt arrival at my home.
19th December 2024

Tina

