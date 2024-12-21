Previous
On Alert by yesfantina
42 / 365

On Alert

Buffy was on alert for a good 15 minutes after reporting in that the fox had visited the chicken coop once again at dusk.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Corinne C ace
Sweet capture. I hope the fox didn't harm the chicken
December 22nd, 2024  
