Previous
Carefully Hung by yesfantina
44 / 365

Carefully Hung

I like that I can sort of see the blue slide and the maroon chair as well as the setting sun within the icicle.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact