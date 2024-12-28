Previous
Playing With Lenses by yesfantina
Playing With Lenses

I was struggling to focus on a closeup of a candy box with my zoom lens and found myself focusing on the window across the room instead.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
