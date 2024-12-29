Sign up
47 / 365
Scrapple
Visited our grandkitty today (as well as the newlyweds) - I meant to take my camera but alas only had the phone. He was wanting to come out to see us but his sister doggo was wanting to chase him so he was observing from the corner.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
Tina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Purdey
ace
So cute!
December 30th, 2024
