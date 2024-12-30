Previous
Another Winter Sunset by yesfantina
Another Winter Sunset

I love my yard - Sometimes I wish there were less trees so we could see more of a sky window, but then I look back from where I'm sitting on winter nights and I see THIS and I realize how blessed I am.
