Previous
49 / 365
Things Are Looking Up
Happy New Year! - May I remember to look upwards in this coming year, especially when all I want to do is look down.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
49
photos
13
followers
28
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
31st December 2024 4:15pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome composition
January 1st, 2025
