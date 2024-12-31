Previous
Things Are Looking Up by yesfantina
Things Are Looking Up

Happy New Year! - May I remember to look upwards in this coming year, especially when all I want to do is look down.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome composition
January 1st, 2025  
