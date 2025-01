Happy New Year from Me and Luna!

Glad to be welcoming a new year with my favorite chicken, Luna. In 2011 my family decided we would get some chickens and see where it led us. We started with 5 chickens. We've had up to 17 - now we're down to 8. Will probably get a couple more chicks this year as our older girls are laying less and less. Luna who you see here posing so nicely for our NYs selfie is the last of the first batch. She will be 14 years old this spring (!)