Old Bouquet by yesfantina
Old Bouquet

These are the flowers my offspring carried for the eldest's wedding in 2016. A bit dusty now but I'm not ready to toss them. Painting by the middle one.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Tina

@yesfantina
