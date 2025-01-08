Previous
Trees Out Front on a Blue Sky Puffy Clouds Day by yesfantina
57 / 365

Trees Out Front on a Blue Sky Puffy Clouds Day

8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pov
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact