Previous
60 / 365
Rusty Latch
I struggled with this. I'm not sure I'm happy with what I ended up with. Perhaps I would have liked it better if I'd shot it straight on instead of from above.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
1
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
11th January 2025 3:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52wc-2025-w2
Wendy
ace
Great texture rusty goodness. Fav
January 12th, 2025
Tina
@photohoot
Thank you Wendy
January 12th, 2025
