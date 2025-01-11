Previous
Rusty Latch by yesfantina
60 / 365

Rusty Latch

I struggled with this. I'm not sure I'm happy with what I ended up with. Perhaps I would have liked it better if I'd shot it straight on instead of from above.
11th January 2025

Tina

Wendy
Great texture rusty goodness. Fav
January 12th, 2025  
Tina
@photohoot Thank you Wendy
January 12th, 2025  
