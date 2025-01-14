Previous
Chore Chart by yesfantina
Chore Chart

(prompt word - Decide)
Every day I decide which color to fill in bubbles on this chart. Some days more bubbles get filled in than other days!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Tina

@yesfantina
