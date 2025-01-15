Sign up
64 / 365
64 / 365
Luna
Luna was unamused to be used as a photo-prop for today's prompts (Cotton, in my hands) because she says she is NOT Cotton. Luna is a 13 1/2 year old silkie chicken
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th January 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very fluffy chicken
January 15th, 2025
