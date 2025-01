Chill Trees

I'm working on night sky pictures slowly. I'm struggling with focus and exposure. It's a chilly night and I spent a good amount of time on the deck. Didn't get the shots I wanted, but this creepy photo ended up being part of it. These trees gave me the chills. Prompt word 'chilly'.



I lightened this a lot but it seems like a lot of photos I post here end up looking darker than they do on my computer.