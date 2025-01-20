Previous
My Favorite Place by yesfantina
69 / 365

My Favorite Place

in Every Season is my backyard
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Jo ace
Favourite place always. It must be wonderful watching the changing seasons
January 20th, 2025  
Wendy ace
Looks like the perfect location for a snow angel :-)
January 20th, 2025  
