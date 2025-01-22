Previous
Fox Alert by yesfantina
71 / 365

Fox Alert

I didn't get my camera fast enough to get the fox, but here's Buffy watching for her to come back
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
