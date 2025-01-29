Sign up
76 / 365
Embracing the Light
at the finish of the day
-- I just had my phone with me and I wanted to capture the golden light
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
1
1
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
29th January 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely light
January 29th, 2025
