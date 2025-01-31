Previous
Little Red by yesfantina
Little Red

Little Red says she's been overlooked with all the pictures of Luna I've been posting. Little Red is a sweet Jersey Red who reminds me of Rosie who was my favorite. She'll be 4 this spring. (prompt word 'overlooked')
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Tina

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice hen
January 31st, 2025  
