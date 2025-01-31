Sign up
78 / 365
Little Red
Little Red says she's been overlooked with all the pictures of Luna I've been posting. Little Red is a sweet Jersey Red who reminds me of Rosie who was my favorite. She'll be 4 this spring. (prompt word 'overlooked')
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
31st January 2025 4:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chickens
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice hen
January 31st, 2025
