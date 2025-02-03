Previous
Some Sage Advice by yesfantina
81 / 365

Some Sage Advice

take more pictures
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So soft colors
February 4th, 2025  
Wendy ace
Nice title :-) you are ready for puns-2 . Nice image, great advice. Easy fav.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact