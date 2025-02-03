Sign up
81 / 365
Some Sage Advice
take more pictures
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
2
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
3rd February 2025 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So soft colors
February 4th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Nice title :-) you are ready for puns-2 . Nice image, great advice. Easy fav.
February 4th, 2025
