Oops by yesfantina
82 / 365

Oops

I was taking star pictures and this happened. I liked it better than the star shots!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
22% complete

Wendy ace
Accidental ICM. I love it! Fav.
February 5th, 2025  
