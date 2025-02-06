Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
Tiny Forest
It snowed last night. Not snow-flaky stuff, but crunchy snow. Here is what was left this morning around some type of haircap moss
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust.
84
photos
19
followers
33
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
6th February 2025 12:04pm
