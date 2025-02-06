Previous
Tiny Forest by yesfantina
84 / 365

Tiny Forest

It snowed last night. Not snow-flaky stuff, but crunchy snow. Here is what was left this morning around some type of haircap moss
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Tina

@yesfantina
