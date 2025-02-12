Previous
Snow Cover by yesfantina
Snow Cover

It snowed about 3 inches last night. Normally after a snow, the pool looks, well, snow covered. This time it was wet snow on top of the already wet pool cover and we woke to THIS topping. I thought the shapes and forms were rather beautiful.
Tina

@yesfantina
Christine Sztukowski
A very intriguing look
February 12th, 2025  
KV
Neat textures… bet that would be one cold place to swim right now.
February 12th, 2025  
