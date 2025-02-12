Sign up
Snow Cover
It snowed about 3 inches last night. Normally after a snow, the pool looks, well, snow covered. This time it was wet snow on top of the already wet pool cover and we woke to THIS topping. I thought the shapes and forms were rather beautiful.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A very intriguing look
February 12th, 2025
KV
ace
Neat textures… bet that would be one cold place to swim right now.
February 12th, 2025
