Flowering Plum by yesfantina
88 / 365

Flowering Plum

I haven't been inspired lately so I took my camera out for a walk around the house on this cold day.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
24% complete

Photo Details

