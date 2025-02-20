Previous
Fashenghy Prep by yesfantina
Fashenghy Prep

In the footsteps of my ancestors I helped at church today to cook pans of cut up cabbage for halushki for Sunday's Fashenghy party.
Tina

February 21st, 2025  
