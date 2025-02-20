Sign up
89 / 365
Fashenghy Prep
In the footsteps of my ancestors I helped at church today to cook pans of cut up cabbage for halushki for Sunday's Fashenghy party.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Tina
Peter Dulis
Yum
February 21st, 2025
