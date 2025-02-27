Previous
Sunset Tree by yesfantina
Sunset Tree

The sky had a really interesting glow as the sun peeked out from dark clouds at sunset. This is unedited and pretty much what it looked like. I often find capturing odd sky colors difficult.
Tina

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely tones
February 28th, 2025  
