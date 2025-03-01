Previous
Green Oval

I've been out taking a bunch of pictures of this tree for the last couple of days. It's not in great shape - it is shedding bark. The base of it is really interesting. The waves and such often remind me of the 'Scream' painting. And there's a tree stem growing out of it. (and Hi Buffy!) However what interests me is the green oval on the tree. I don't know what it is. It's not in any of the pictures I took earlier this week. The sun is shining towards me, so I think it's reflecting off my ,.... phone? I don't know.
