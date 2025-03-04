Sign up
95 / 365
Finding Beauty
In unexpected places. This is a dried up puddle under a car tire in the library parking lot. The winter salt atop the fall leaves all dried out.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool textures and patterns
March 5th, 2025
