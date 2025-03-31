Previous
Signs of Spring by yesfantina
108 / 365

Signs of Spring

I didn't quite get the focus I wanted for it, but it still ended up kind of cool.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
29% complete

