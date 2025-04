Smile! There's Cookies!

prompt word was Achieve. So, today I baked Spiced Shortbread Cookies from a Burlap and Barrel recipe using grains of paradise. I'm NOT a baker - I cook, but it's rare that I bake, so this was an achievement for me. I was in a rush to get them in the oven so the picture was rushed - instead of getting the tripod, I balanced the camera (on the counter) on the scissors I used to cut the parchment paper. The cookies are delicious by the way.