Mom's Kitchen
This light once hung in my mom's kitchen. It now hangs in mine. (along with it's reflection)
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
8th April 2025 11:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
