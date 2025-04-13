Sign up
117 / 365
Palm Sunday
I've not noticed in person, but I am impressed at the straight line from the pedestal up to the center of the doors, continuing up to the hanging candle and then the cross. Ending with the chain from the hanging candle. All aligned.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
117
Views
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
13th April 2025 11:11am
