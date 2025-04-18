Previous
BBT Drums by yesfantina
121 / 365

BBT Drums

Nick D'Virgilio's drum kit from the Big Big Train concert tonight. (prompt words were Shine and Green)
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
