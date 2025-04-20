Previous
Easter Basket by yesfantina
123 / 365

Easter Basket

Ready to take to church to be blessed. Ham, keilbassi, eggs, paska, hrutka and the jars - beet horseradish, honey, salt and butter. Everything was wonderful
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Tina

Delicious
April 22nd, 2025  
yummm!
April 22nd, 2025  
