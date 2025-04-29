Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
Chicken Rewards
and the cute sugar bowl my daughter gave me for Christmas
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
0
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
127
photos
22
followers
42
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
29th April 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
But which came first? The sugar bowl or the eggs??? Just kidding. Love all the different tones of the eggs.
April 29th, 2025
