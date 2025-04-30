Previous
My Clock
My Clock

This is my favorite clock. It hangs in my living room. I think I bought it in the 80s at an art show in the San Francisco area. It is THE clock I look at to tell time. I'm not sure my adult children can actually tell time by it however.
