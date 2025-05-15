Previous
Rhododendron on a Rainy Day by yesfantina
134 / 365

Rhododendron on a Rainy Day

15th May 2025 15th May 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
36% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
May 18th, 2025  
