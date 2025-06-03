Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
137 / 365
First Dip Day
It was a beautiful day today. The pool got fixed a week ago, I finally felt better enough to do some gardening AND it was finally warm enough that I got a dip in the pool! Good Day.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
137
photos
23
followers
42
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
3rd June 2025 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close