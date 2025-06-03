Previous
First Dip Day
137 / 365

First Dip Day

It was a beautiful day today. The pool got fixed a week ago, I finally felt better enough to do some gardening AND it was finally warm enough that I got a dip in the pool! Good Day.
3rd June 2025

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
