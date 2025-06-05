Previous
SandCastle in Progress by yesfantina
138 / 365

SandCastle in Progress

My 2 favorite people. (husband and grandkiddo)
(I like my kids too :-) )
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact