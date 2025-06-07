Previous
Supper's (almost) Ready by yesfantina
139 / 365

Supper's (almost) Ready

prompt word Cover. We've got some pork ribs cooking under this. They smell wonderful. Also, it's my middle child's 34th birthday today and although they spent last week with us, I miss them terribly today.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact