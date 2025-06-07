Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Supper's (almost) Ready
prompt word Cover. We've got some pork ribs cooking under this. They smell wonderful. Also, it's my middle child's 34th birthday today and although they spent last week with us, I miss them terribly today.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Views
1
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
7th June 2025 8:12pm
