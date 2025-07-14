Previous
Dark Cloud Coming by yesfantina
148 / 365

Dark Cloud Coming

Obscuring the sun and ended up chasing us from the pool
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Jo ace
Beautiful sky
July 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 15th, 2025  
