Teenage Mantis by yesfantina
150 / 365

Teenage Mantis

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
41% complete

Photo Details

Marj ace
Nice capture of details
August 3rd, 2025  
