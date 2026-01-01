Resistance

The beginning of a new year. I have a new knee so I'm hoping that I can do more walking and more activity in 2026. Walk towards more horizons. I loved this shot of the geese on the ice. (disobeying the sign). Perhaps there will be more resistance this year. I also like the moon rising and the shadow of me taking the picture. Not a beautiful shot, but it'll do for today.

I'm glad I got out. I wanted to get out of the neighborhood and see a body of water of some sort so we ended up at this local park. It was bitterly cold so we didn't stay long or walk much.