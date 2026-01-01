Previous
Resistance by yesfantina
164 / 365

Resistance

The beginning of a new year. I have a new knee so I'm hoping that I can do more walking and more activity in 2026. Walk towards more horizons. I loved this shot of the geese on the ice. (disobeying the sign). Perhaps there will be more resistance this year. I also like the moon rising and the shadow of me taking the picture. Not a beautiful shot, but it'll do for today.
I'm glad I got out. I wanted to get out of the neighborhood and see a body of water of some sort so we ended up at this local park. It was bitterly cold so we didn't stay long or walk much.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
44% complete

Photo Details

Marj ace
It's wonderful to hear you're walking. Perfect visual for your theme of 'Resistance' this year."
January 2nd, 2026  
