173 / 365
Reflections
I thought the reflections of the trees in just the thawed puddles of the pond were neat.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
9th March 2026 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I have to agree with you, they are really unique
March 10th, 2026
