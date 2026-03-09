Previous
Reflections by yesfantina
173 / 365

Reflections

I thought the reflections of the trees in just the thawed puddles of the pond were neat.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Tina

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I have to agree with you, they are really unique
March 10th, 2026  
