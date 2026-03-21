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174 / 365
A Walk in the Park
Lovely day to be out and about!
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
174
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22
followers
43
following
47% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 4:18pm
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Marj
ace
This goose looks like he is on a very important mission. Great Job
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
March 22nd, 2026
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