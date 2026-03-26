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The Lake at Turkey Swamp by yesfantina
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The Lake at Turkey Swamp

26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
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