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Zoar by yesfantina
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Zoar

from 2007 - Carrying out a bag of trash, stopped to take a picture
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Tina

ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
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