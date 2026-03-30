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Zoar
from 2007 - Carrying out a bag of trash, stopped to take a picture
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Tina
ace
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
177
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
C765UZ
Taken
1st August 2007 6:15pm
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